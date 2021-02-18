Sport / Cricket

All-rounders Morris, Maxwell become IPL millionaires

Leading South African player and Australian trigger bidding war as top teams in the world’s best-known cricket league fight for their services

18 February 2021

New Delhi — Chris Morris of SA and Australia’s Glenn Maxwell emerged as millionaires from the early round of the players auction for the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL), which welcomed back China’s Vivo as its title sponsor on Thursday.

Morris became the IPL’s most expensive overseas player after returning to the Rajasthan Royals for $2.2m following a fierce bidding war involving the Punjab Kings.

“He’s one of those players with experience who can deal with a price tag like that,” Rajasthan chief operating officer Jake Lush McCrum told a video conference. “We’ve rebalanced the side this year. He fills an important role for us,” he said of the 33-year-old bowling all-rounder.

“A quality bowler for all phases of the game, and he can win a game with a bat as well.”

Maxwell also triggered a bidding war in which Royal Challengers Bangalore outbid Chennai to snap up the explosive all-rounder for $1.96m. He joins Bangalore’s star-studded lineup that includes India captain Virat Kohli and SA stalwart AB de Villiers.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali was sold to Chennai Super Kings for $960,000 while compatriot and top-ranked T20 batsman Dawid Malan joined Punjab for $210,000.

Australia’s Steve Smith, who led Rajasthan in 2020 but was subsequently released by the franchise, went to Delhi Capitals, coached by compatriot Ricky Ponting, for $300,000.

Earlier, IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s return as title sponsor of the world’s richest Twenty20 league.

Vivo had secured the IPL sponsorship rights for 2018-2022 for nearly $303m but pulled out of the 2020 tournament amid a backlash against Chinese firms in India.

Reuters

NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket struggles to fulfil international commitments

More and more fixtures are being postponed and need to be crammed into shrinking windows of opportunity
Opinion
2 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: How Australia’s cricketers and administrators dropped the ball of decency and honesty

How Australia’s cricketers and administrators dropped the ball of decency and honesty before calling off their tour of SA
Sport
1 week ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: SA not enough of a police state for Australians

It is also not India, which pays players a heck of a lot more to play Twenty20 cricket, writes Kevin McCallum
Sport
2 weeks ago

