Sport / Cricket

Virat Kohli sings match-winner Pandya’s praises

07 December 2020 - 16:33 Amlan Chakraborty
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures after victory in the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Australia at The Oval in London on June 9 2019. Picture: AFP/ADRIAN DENNIS
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures after victory in the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Australia at The Oval in London on June 9 2019. Picture: AFP/ADRIAN DENNIS

New Delhi — India captain Virat Kohli has identified Hardik Pandya as their “bankable” match-winner for the next four to five years after the all-rounder dazzled in their series-clinching Twenty20 International victory over Australia on Sunday.

India needed 25 runs off the last two overs and Pandya delivered in style, smashing two sixes in the final over to secure a six-wicket victory with two balls to spare.

“He has natural raw talent, and now he’s quite experienced, having played quite a bit of T20 cricket in the IPL [Indian Premier League] and playing for India too,” Kohli said after India’s second successive win in the three-match series.

“Now he realises that this is his time, the next four to five years, to become that bankable middle-order player that can win you games from anywhere. You need that finisher and he’s becoming that for us. He’s hungry, he’s got to keep getting better.”

Pandya, whose 42 not out off 22 balls earned him the man of the match award, showed no signs of nerves even as the asking run rate spiralled.

“I always believe as a cricketer you have to improve with time and I have taken some time but I think things are coming pretty well now,” said the 27-year-old. “Now my biggest goal … [is] that I want to finish games where it matters the most.”

Pandya said he is happy to bat wherever the team need him. “If time comes when I have to bat number four, I don’t mind,” he added. “If time comes where I have to finish the game, I have to do that job as well, whatever the team requires.”

Tuesday’s final Twenty20 match will also be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. 

Reuters

Rest of England cricket tour in doubt after Paarl match abandoned

Two members of tourists’ party return unconfirmed positive tests for Covid-19
Sport
1 day ago

Women cricketers break barriers in Afghanistan despite threats

Hurdles remain in a country where many men are uncomfortable with women competing in public
Sport
2 hours ago

Proteas bowling under the X-rays

With Rabada injured and a rampant English top order‚ SA’s bowlers will be up against it in the ODIs
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Brilliant Christiaan Bezuidenhout hangs in to ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Owen Farrell’s ‘golden’ penalty wins Nations Cup ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Rest of England cricket tour in doubt after Paarl ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie flies to world half ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Jamie Vardy’s late strike blunts Blades​
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.