LETTER: It’s just not cricket

The Third Umpire should give a green light to Carol Paton, who is certainly the SA journalist with the best access and insight into local affairs, and probably more versatile than any other writer. She is a star, week after week.

A red light though for your cricket correspondent, who continues to push a political agenda. What he lacks in cricket knowledge he tries to make up in politically correct statements. On the day he wrote David Miller off as part of history, the Proteas’ captain remarked that they need Miller and have missed him.

To describe Temba Bavuma and Beuran Hendricks as core members of the Proteas team is stretching it a bit. Miller at least received an IPL contract, which neither Bavuma nor Hendricks have managed. However, Bavuma remains important for SA cricket. With quota issues back to the fore, all are hoping he strikes form soon.

Thanks for Neil Manthorp’s articles. If possible, bring Telford Vice back.

Izak Bisschoff

Via e-mail

