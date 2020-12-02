Opinion / Letters

LETTER: It’s just not cricket

Carol Paton is a Business Day asset, but politically correct cricket doesn’t knock it out of the park

02 December 2020 - 15:23
Temba Bavuma. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/CARL FOURIE
Temba Bavuma. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/CARL FOURIE

The Third Umpire should give a green light to Carol Paton, who is certainly the SA journalist with the best access and insight into local affairs, and probably more versatile than any other writer. She is a star, week after week.

A red light though for your cricket correspondent, who continues to push a political agenda. What he lacks in cricket knowledge he tries to make up in politically correct statements. On the day he wrote David Miller off as part of history, the Proteas’ captain remarked that they need Miller and have missed him.

To describe Temba Bavuma and Beuran Hendricks as core members of the Proteas team is stretching it a bit. Miller at least received an IPL contract, which neither Bavuma nor Hendricks have managed. However, Bavuma remains important for SA cricket. With quota issues back to the fore, all are hoping he strikes form soon.

Thanks for Neil Manthorp’s articles. If possible, bring Telford Vice back.

Izak Bisschoff
Via e-mail

