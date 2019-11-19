Having lost four consecutive games in the Mzansi Super League (MSL)‚ struggling champions Jozi Stars have enlisted the services of Gauteng cricket legend Neil McKenzie.

Fresh from a coaching stint as a batting consultant with Bangladesh‚ the 43-year-old‚ who represented the Proteas in 58 Tests and 64 ODIs‚ joins the franchise in a consultancy role until the end of the tournament.

On Saturday‚ Stars were royally belted by the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at the Wanderers.

They were rolled for 108 all out and the visitors hunted down the target in nine overs for the loss of only one wicket.

There were embers of a fighting spirit in the first two defeats to the Cape Town Blitz and Giants. However, in the two return games‚ the batting and the bowling failed spectacularly.

The Donovan Miller-coached team are stone-last on the six-team log and are unlikely to make the play-offs.

They face a critical set of fixtures in Paarl against the Rocks on Friday and the Tshwane Spartans at home on Sunday.

Losses against these sides could mean the Stars’ title defence becomes academic.

Central Gauteng Lions CEO Jono Leaf-Wright said the Stars still have a chance of turning their season around like they did in 2018.

“It is great to have Neil join our team. He was always joining the side at this stage of the tournament due to his international commitments and we are excited to have him on board until the end of the tournament where hopefully the Jozi Stars will be crowned champions once again‚” Leaf-Wright said.

“We have not had a good start to MSL 2, but if you cast your mind back to 2018‚ we also had a poor start and then went on and won the event.”