Wihan Lubbe’s heroics not enough for Durban Heat

An exciting 83 from 42 deliveries from Wihan Lubbe was not enough as Durban Heat fell to a 10-run defeat to Cape Town Blitz in their Mzansi Super League (MSL) clash at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead on Sunday.

The left-hander’s 83 is the highest score by a Durban Heat batsman in the MSL.

Bowling first, Heat took a few overs to settle into a rhythm but picked up the wickets of Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan inside the power play.

Marques Ackerman, Liam Livingstone and Asif Ali pushed the Blitz towards the 100-run mark and beyond as the men from Cape Town racked up a formidable total in their 20 overs.

Andile Phehlukwayo picked up two wickets while Kyle Abbott returned figures of 1/29 in his four overs.

In the chase, Alex Hales fell for a duck in the first over of the innings. Sarel Erwee and Lubbe put together 51 for the second wicket before the former was caught for 16.

Lubbe continued on his way to a fluent half-century off just 26 deliveries with seven fours and five sixes.

Dave Miller then joined Lubbe and they also put on 50 off 28 balls but Lubbe fell with the score on 126 and Heat’s chances started slipping.

Miller was then castled by Pakistani paceman Wahab Riaz for 23 and Heat began to stutter under the pressure.