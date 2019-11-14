India holds on to dominance despite spilling catches

New Delhi — A dominant India remained on course for a big first-innings lead after skittling out Bangladesh for a meagre 150 runs despite sloppy catching on day one of the opening Test on Thursday.

The hosts lost opener Rohit Sharma for six in their reply but finished the day on 86/1, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal putting on 72 runs for the flourishing second-wicket partnership. Pujara was batting on 43 with seven boundaries. Agarwal was lucky to reach 37 after being dropped in the slips by Imrul Kayes when on 32.

Earlier, Mominul Haque won the toss in his first match as Bangladesh’s new Test captain but his decision to bat immediately backfired. India’s three-pronged pace attack exploited the early-morning conditions and reduced them to 31/3 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

After repeatedly beating the tentative bats of both the openers, Umesh Yadav drew first blood in the sixth over, getting Imrul caught in the slips for six.

Ishant Sharma sent back Shadman Islam in the next over before Mohammed Shami trapped Mohammad Mithun lbw for 13 to wreck the top order. Mominul and Mushfiqur Rahim combined pluck and luck to forge the only 50-plus partnership in the Bangladesh innings.

Mominul was on three when he was spilled in the slips by Ajinkya Rahane, otherwise a safe catcher who had a terrible day, off Ravichandran Ashwin.

Mushfiqur was dropped twice, first by Virat Kohli and then by Rahane, who also dropped Mahmudullah off Ashwin.

Ashwin spared himself any more heartbreak by bowling out Mominul, who made 37, and Mahmudullah. A much-relieved Rahane, sporting a sheepish smile, ran to congratulate Ashwin after the spinner sent back Mahmudullah.

Shami (3/27) dismissed Mushfiqur, who made 43, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the last two balls before the tea break though Taijul Islam denied him a hat-trick after tea.

“I had to think of the conditions and situation and try to keep my line as tight as possible and stick to my plans,” Shami told broadcaster Star Sports. “I have been bowling from wide of the crease in the past two years and I once again backed myself.”

Reuters