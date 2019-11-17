Australia ban James Pattinson from Pakistan Test for ‘personal abuse’

Sydney — Australia fast bowler James Pattinson was suspended on Sunday for player abuse, ruling him out of the first Test against Pakistan this week, with skipper Tim Paine saying he had let down the team.

The paceman was found guilty of breaching the Cricket Australia (CA) code of conduct during Victoria’s Sheffield Shield game against Queensland last week. It was not clear what he said, but the governing body characterised it as “personal abuse of a player while fielding”.

The Australian and the Sydney Daily Telegraph said it allegedly involved a homophobic slur. Given it was his third breach in the past 18 months, the incident triggered a one-match suspension.

“We have a duty to uphold the highest standards of behaviour and the action taken in this matter demonstrates that,” CA’s head of integrity and security, Sean Carroll, said.

Pattinson’s ban opens the door to Mitchell Starc to play in the Test at Brisbane starting on Thursday. The two were seen to be competing for one bowling slot to partner Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.

Paine said he was disappointed, with the Australian team working hard to win back public support the ball-tampering scandal in 2018 led to long bans for Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

He told broadcaster ABC that Pattinson had “let himself down, he’s let the group down”.