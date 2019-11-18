Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: It’s happening in SA cricket, but you must know where not to look All round the truth about the game is quite scary, and it could do with administrators who have a greater sense of fiduciary duties BL PREMIUM

The last couple of weeks have been refreshing in the world of SA cricket if you knew where to look. A new league started and the Veterans World Cup in Cape Town is just more than four months away.

Competition for places is serious without being too intense and the quality of the cricket has been pleasingly and unexpectedly high. SA competed in the Veterans World Cup for the first time two years ago and they were caught off guard. To say the players and management underestimated the seriousness with which other teams treated the tournament would be kind.