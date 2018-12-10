Tshwane Spartans kept their playoff dream intact when they beat Nelson Mandela Bay Giants by 28 runs in their Mzansi Super League cricket match at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday evening.

And it was two regular "home boys" who made telling contributions to the Spartans’ effort. First up‚ Gihahn Cloete made 65 in the visitors’ imposing total of 165/4.

Then seamer Andrew Birch rocked the Giants with two quick wickets at the top of the order‚ including that of dangerman Jason Roy for a single. That left the Giants on 8/2 at the start of the third over‚ a position from which they struggled to recover.

Jon-Jon Smuts made 26‚ England international Ben Duckett top scored with 47 and Sisanda Magala smashed 31, but their target proved a bridge too far as they managed only 137/9 in reply. Legspinner Shaun von Berg mopped up the middle to lower order to take 3/23.

The result saw the Spartans breathe life into their campaign.

The Cape Town Blitz and Jozi Stars have clinched their spots in the top three bracket, and the Giants would have claimed the remaining berth had they beaten the Spartans. Instead‚ they may now have to beat the Rocks in Paarl on Wednesday, depending on how other results go.