Getting to the Mzansi Super League summit has been relatively easy for the Cape Town Blitz.

Staying there has been another matter‚ especially after the hiding at the hands of the Jozi Stars on Tuesday.

The Blitz are pretty much sorted from a play-off perspective.

Their 25 points eliminates Durban Heat‚ whose tournament ended on Wednesday after rain curtailed their crucial home game against the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants.

The Tshwane Spartans (10)‚ who narrowly beat the Paarl Rocks at SuperSport Park on Wednesday, need to win their last three matches with bonus points to finish first.

The Rocks (13)‚ who the Blitz host on Friday at Newlands‚ can mathematically still finish first if they collect a 15-point full house.

To do that‚ they will have to beat their Cape neighbours‚ who could and should be better after Tuesday’s hiding.

The Blitz’s home defeat against the Stars brought home the realities of T20 cricket and its fluctuations.

On Saturday‚ they recorded a double against the Spartans through a 60-run win in Centurion. They had beaten the Spartans by 49 runs in the tournament’s opening game while they crushed the Stars by 62 runs on November 24.

The Blitz have the significant matter of the Cape Derby to deal with and their captain Farhaan Behardien said there is going to be pressure on every team to perform. “There’s more pressure with every game now‚ especially at this stage of the tournament. Everything is in our hands now and we have to come out here on Friday night. They’ll be fighting tooth and nail and so will we. Hopefully we come out on top on Friday‚” Behardien said

“What’s really evident in this tournament is that there’s a lot of pressure on everybody.