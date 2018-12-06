MZANSI SUPER LEAGUE
Jozi Stars shine thanks to rampant Hendricks
Three consecutive Mzansi Super League bonus-point wins have put the Jozi Stars in a powerful position and they can only have Reeza Hendricks to thank for that.
After reeling in consecutive tons over the weekend against Durban Heat and the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants‚ Hendricks could not quite get to three figures in Tuesday’s handsome 50-run win against the Cape Town Blitz at Newlands. However‚ his well-paced 48-ball 79 allowed the Stars to recover from Chris Gayle’s early loss and a slow start against some good bowling to ransack 132 runs from the last 10 overs.
A chase of 197 proved to be beyond the Blitz’s abilities but the Stars (20) are now only five points behind the Blitz with a game in hand.
They also have a better net run rate but the comprehensive nature of their past three victories has put pressure on the chasing pack.
The Stars have three games left‚ two of which will be at home against Paarl Rocks (Sunday) and Tshwane Spartans (Tuesday), while a tricky trip to Durban to face the struggling Heat awaits on Friday.
Hendricks said they have started to gel well but know the tournament is still far from done despite their game advantage over the Blitz.
“We’ve got a couple of wins now so we’ve got some momentum. However‚ we’re playing away in Durban on Friday and that’s another important game for us. Hopefully we can get some points out of that one‚” Hendricks said.
“There were one or two games we lost where we think that we should have won.
“We had some hard and deep chats about that and ever since … The boys are backing each other to go out there and perform.”
Hendricks has now compiled 346 runs from five matches at an average of 115.33 and a strike rate of 164.76 per 100 balls.
Hendricks said he was happy with his current purple patch but also understands it has not made him jump the Cricket World Cup batting queue.
“I’d love to think that it has some impact towards it but it’s a different format … Leading up to the World Cup is still a while away‚ so I hope I continue scoring and I think closer to the time‚ the rest will take care of itself.