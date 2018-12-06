The Stars have three games left‚ two of which will be at home against Paarl Rocks (Sunday) and Tshwane Spartans (Tuesday), while a tricky trip to Durban to face the struggling Heat awaits on Friday.

Hendricks said they have started to gel well but know the tournament is still far from done despite their game advantage over the Blitz.

“We’ve got a couple of wins now so we’ve got some momentum. However‚ we’re playing away in Durban on Friday and that’s another important game for us. Hopefully we can get some points out of that one‚” Hendricks said.

“There were one or two games we lost where we think that we should have won.

“We had some hard and deep chats about that and ever since … The boys are backing each other to go out there and perform.”

Hendricks has now compiled 346 runs from five matches at an average of 115.33 and a strike rate of 164.76 per 100 balls.

Hendricks said he was happy with his current purple patch but also understands it has not made him jump the Cricket World Cup batting queue.

“I’d love to think that it has some impact towards it but it’s a different format … Leading up to the World Cup is still a while away‚ so I hope I continue scoring and I think closer to the time‚ the rest will take care of itself.