Can Morgan ride to the rescue for battling Spartans?

England ODI and T20 captain Eoin Morgan is aware that he must hit the ground running during his Mzansi Super League (MSL) stint with the struggling Tshwane Spartans.

Morgan‚ who was unveiled by the Spartans on Tuesday at SuperSport Park in Centurion‚ admitted they must win at least three or all their remaining round robin matches to have a chance of making the playoffs.

“We need to win probably three if not all the four remaining matches to be in contention to qualify‚” he said.

“As an overseas player coming into any team‚ there is always that expectation to deliver but at the same time that makes it exciting.

“I hope I can contribute and to come back to a ground like this [SuperSport Park] where I have a lot of good memories is very pleasing.”