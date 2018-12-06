The Tshwane Spartans revived their slim chances of reaching the Mzansi Super League play-offs with a hard-fought four wicket victory over the Paarl Rocks at SuperSport Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The Spartans‚ who will rue the missed opportunity of getting a bonus-point‚ stay second from the bottom on the standings and they are left with challenging round-robin matches against Nelson Mandela Bay Giants‚ Jozi Stars away from home and Durban Heat at home.

The Rocks won the toss and chose to bat, but the move backfired as they were bowled out for a below par 121 after 17.4 overs. Then the Spartans nearly made a huge mess of their chase and they lost their way with a mini middle order collapse.

The home side lost the key top order wickets of Dean Elgar‚ Andrea Agathagelou‚ Gihahn Cloete‚ AB de Villiers and England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan to leave the team struggling on 82/5 after 13.1 overs.

Of the five Spartans top order batsmen‚ only Cloete and Agathagelou stood out with scores of 30 and 23 while Elgar‚ De Villiers and Morgan scored a combined 18 runs.

After the early scare‚ Tony de Zorzi and Robbie Frylinck stayed calm at the crease, but their partnership of 28 off 33 was broken in the penultimate over when the former was caught by Dwayne Bravo having scored 28 runs.

Frylinck (22) and Shaun von Berg (0) were unbeaten in their partnership of 12 runs off four balls as the Spartans ended their innings on 122/6 after 19.3 overs and the much needed win.