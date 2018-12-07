Cape Cobras batsman Zubayr Hamza is the surprise selection in the Proteas’ 13-man squad for the forthcoming three-Test series against Pakistan.

Should the 23-year-old right-hander make his debut that starts on Boxing Day at SuperSport Park in Centurion‚ he will be the 100th player to represent the Proteas since April 1992 when SA played their first Test since apartheid-enforced isolation began in 1970, against the West Indies in Barbados.

Hamza is part of a Cape Cobras unit that is sitting pretty at the top of the Four-Day Franchise series table and has been a key cog in a young top order that has functioned fluently.

Hamza‚ a product of Rondebosch Boy’s High School in Cape Town‚ made his first-class debut for Western Province against KwaZulu-Natal Inland when he was still 18.

He scored 29 and two in the drawn three-day game, but in 50 subsequent outings he has made 3,543 runs.

He averages 48.95 with nine first-class tons and 22 fifties but in nine innings in five Four-Day Franchise matches this season‚ he has collected 255 runs at 31.87 with two fifties.

He is the 20th-highest redball run-scorer this season in a group that is led by Knights batsman Piet van Biljon (574 runs at 63.77) and Hamza’s teammate Pieter Malan (492 runs at 54.66).