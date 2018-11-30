Sport / Cricket

MZANSI SUPER LEAGUE

Small mercies for Spartans as Blitz lose Anrich Nortje

30 November 2018 - 05:04 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Ashwell Prince. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
There is good news for the Tshwane Spartans but bad news for the Cape Town Blitz as fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out for the rest of the Mzansi Super League with an ankle injury.

The Spartans top-order will remember Nortje well from their opening encounter and they will be glad that they are facing the Blitz at home on Saturday without him.

However‚ Dale Steyn looms as a significant threat for the Cape Town unit.

Blitz coach Ashwell Prince said Nortje’s injury-enforced loss is huge.

“It’s a big blow for us because he’s been the one guy that’s been lighting up the tournament with his sheer pace.

“He’s been on fire for the better part of the tournament‚” Prince said.

The Cape Town Blitz stumbled in the Cape derby against the Paarl Rocks on Sunday and their table-topping clash against the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants on Tuesday was washed out. They remain top of the log with 20 points from six matches but slip-ups can be costly at this point in the tournament.

Having negotiated the tricky bend of three games in four days well‚ Prince said he has coped well with the challenges that have confronted his team.

“For some people‚ the campaign has been another day‚ another dollar. For me‚ it ’s been another day‚ another challenge.

“For me‚ every time I wake up‚ it’s another challenge. We’ve had players away with the Proteas who couldn’t join until a certain time. Then we had some players come and go‚” Prince said. “We’ve had three games in four days and that was tough but now that we’re playing on Saturday‚ we’ll be fresh to go.”

The Spartans found some much-needed form when they beat the Jozi Stars on Wednesday.

However‚ they have not been consistent. Prince said they remain a dangerous side but they also have their own point to prove.

