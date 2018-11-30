Small mercies for Spartans as Blitz lose Anrich Nortje

There is good news for the Tshwane Spartans but bad news for the Cape Town Blitz as fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out for the rest of the Mzansi Super League with an ankle injury.

The Spartans top-order will remember Nortje well from their opening encounter and they will be glad that they are facing the Blitz at home on Saturday without him.

However‚ Dale Steyn looms as a significant threat for the Cape Town unit.

Blitz coach Ashwell Prince said Nortje’s injury-enforced loss is huge.

“It’s a big blow for us because he’s been the one guy that’s been lighting up the tournament with his sheer pace.

“He’s been on fire for the better part of the tournament‚” Prince said.