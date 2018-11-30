It’s time Jozi Stars started to shine as Mzansi Super League

Jozi Stars coach Enoch Nkwe says finding their best form is a matter of when and not if as the Mzansi Super League standings take shape.

The Stars play their third home game when they host fellow strugglers Durban Heat at the Wanderers on Friday.

The Stars (five points) and the Heat (four) are second from bottom and bottom after four games each.

The Stars have been well beaten in their other two home games by the log leaders Cape Town Blitz and second-placed Nelson Mandela Bay Giants.

Their sole win was a comprehensive one against the Paarl Rocks, while the Tshwane Spartans pipped them to the post on Wednesday.

Nkwe said they understood the need to be unbeatable at home as they have a stretch of three away games before closing off their campaign with a run of three home games.

“Finding our best team is around the corner and I think we’re one or two games away from that.

“We’re just hoping that we can put it together on Friday at home. We’ll be going on the road soon so I hope we do well and come back and finish things off here‚” Nkwe said.

“It’s important that we get a good win at home because that’ll mean the world to us.”

Nkwe bemoaned his team’s inability to stay fully focused in the contest‚ especially in the matches they lost. They had a power-packed all-round performance when they crushed the Rocks.