Michael Clarke open to return as Australia captain

Melbourne — Michael Clarke kept open the possibility he could return as Australia captain on Sunday, after the ball-tampering scandal in the third Test against SA hit his successor, Steve Smith.

Clarke retired in 2015 after his 115th and the final Test of the Ashes series against England.

He comments on cricket for Australia’s Nine Network. He told the broadcaster when quizzed whether he would assume the captaincy again if asked: "If I was asked by the right people, then I would think about my answer."

The 36-year-old said he was emotional about the scandal, expressing sympathy for Smith and his teammates but also slamming the incident as "blatant cheating".

"In my heart, I believe [Smith] has just made a really, really bad mistake. You know, I hope there can be a way around this, that he can continue to captain Australia," Clarke said.

"This is not about me at all. This is about Australian cricket and the future of Australian cricket and where these current players and this current structure and leadership sits.

"My heart feels for him. If something is to happen to Steve Smith, then the captaincy cannot go to anybody that has been involved in this situation," he said.

Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals were waiting for instructions from the Indian cricket board before deciding on the future of Smith, who is their captain, officials from the team said. Executive chairman Ranjit Barthakur said the team had a "zero-tolerance policy" against actions that brought the game into disrepute.

AFP, Reuters