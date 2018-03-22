"For me it’s not an issue. I don’t push those boundaries at all so it’s not a worrying thing for me," he said.

"There are always one or two guys in the team who are probably flirting with the line a bit more. It’s about making sure that those guys are on a shorter leash," said Du Plessis.

Unsurprisingly‚ Du Plessis was chuffed with Heron’s work. "I don’t see a problem with having a fair system where a neutral guy sits and makes a decision and listens to both parties.

"I was there at that hearing and I said to our people that even if we didn’t win that case I was very impressed with the judge and how he listened to both sides," said the captain.

"He was very fair in the questions that he asked, so I think that process is fair.

"It’s good to have that platform where, if you feel you have not done something wrong, you can have someone that sits in the middle and has a fair‚ objective point of view."

All good‚ except that Smith was not called to the hearing. But the three umpires who charged Rabada in the first place were part of the proceedings.

Du Plessis might want to keep Rabada on an even shorter leash than he was planning for this Test‚ considering that both teams have admitted to wondering if they could use the disciplinary system to push vulnerable players in further trouble. Mitchell Marsh swearing at Rabada after he had been dismissed by the fast bowler at St George’s Park is convincing evidence of exactly that.

Happily‚ Rabada did not react and Marsh was fined and docked a demerit point.

That made Smith’s answer ring hollow when he was asked if he was worried that Warner would cross the line again: "I saw Faf mention before the last Test match that they might try bait him.

"If they want to play like that, then go for it‚ but we certainly won’t be doing the same thing with Rabada.

"Obviously, both now are one indiscretion away from a ban. But‚ no‚ we won’t be playing like that," Smith said.

Listening to Smith‚ it is easy to think the blame for the acrimony in a series in which five players have been disciplined belongs squarely to SA.

Did he not‚ for instance‚ think he might have been charged along with Rabada‚ considering it is difficult to collide with someone if they are not walking at you?

"I think it was certainly fair for me‚ coming down the other end of the wicket‚ to speak to Shaun [Marsh]‚ who was in with me at the time.

"When you’ve got someone out you’ve already won the battle; there’s no need to go over the top. I was walking down the other end of the wicket. I certainly didn’t change my line or anything."

And what of Rabada?

"If he wants to carry on and make mistakes, then so be it. We’re just going to play the game as we’ve played it and hopefully go 2-1 up in the series."

So Du Plessis can afford to relax the leash on Test cricket’s No1-ranked fast bowler?

"It’s about playing the game the way we’ve always played it‚" Smith said.

"We’ll speak out in the middle. We won’t do anything in a way to antagonise him to make the mistakes that he’s been plagued [with]. That’s up to him if he wants to make those errors," the Australian captain said.

There is a series‚ currently level at 1-1‚ to win. Get on with it.

TimesLIVE