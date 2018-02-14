The Titans duo of wicketkeeper and batsman Heinrich Klaasen and fast bowler Junior Dala as well as Warriors batsman Christiaan Jonker have been named as new caps in the Proteas squad for the three-match T20 series against India.

Cobras all-rounder JP Duminy will captain the side, which will be without the rested Hashim Amla‚ Aiden Markram‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ Morné Morkel and Imran Tahir and injured Faf du Plessis.

"With the Test series against Australia starting only five days after the completion of the T20s‚ it is necessary for us to rest some of the players who have featured in virtually all our international matches so far this summer‚" said Cricket SA national selection convener Linda Zondi.

"They include Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram among the batsmen as well as most of our frontline fast bowlers."

AB de Villiers, who "has missed quite a lot of cricket this summer" will play in the series.

Tahir gets a break. "He remains our first-choice spin bowler in both white ball formats" but Tabraiz Shamsi and Aaron Phangiso needed more game time, Zondi said.

"The next ICC World Twenty20 is not all that far away, in 2020‚ so it is important that we develop and examine our resources for that tournament‚" said Zondi‚ adding that the selection of Jonker was clear due to his exploits on the domestic scene.

Jonker had been "one of the most explosive finishers in domestic T20 cricket in recent seasons" and his selection‚ with that of Dala‚ "gives players who have performed well at franchise level the opportunity to show that they can compete at the highest level".

Klaasen’s recent ODI performance against India "speaks for itself" and Reeza Hendricks, the highest run scorer in the Ram Slam Challenge, will get another chance.

The selectors also named the SA A squad for the tour match against Australia at Willowmoore Park on February 22-24. It will be captained by Khaya Zondo, with the Cobras duo of Pieter Malan and Zubayr Hamza and Dolphins all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy chosen for the first time.

The fringe players had "an ideal opportunity to show what they have to offer against top-quality opposition".

TimesLIVE

SA T20 Squad: JP Duminy (capt)‚ Farhaan Behardien‚ Junior Dala‚ AB de Villiers‚ Reeza Hendricks‚ Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen‚ David Miller‚ Chris Morris‚ Dane Paterson‚ Aaron Phangiso‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Tabraiz Shamsi‚ Jon-Jon Smuts

SA A Squad: Khayalihle Zondo (capt)‚ Theunis de Bruyn‚ Zubayr Hamza‚ Beuran Hendricks‚ Pieter Malan‚ Wiaan Mulder‚ Senuran Muthusamy‚ Duanne Olivier, Rudi Second‚ Malusi Siboto‚ Shaun von Berg