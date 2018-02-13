The relationship between the lifeblood of professional cricket in SA‚ the players‚ and their paymasters could move forward in the coming days. Or not.

Asked on Monday what headway had been made towards the negotiation of a new memorandum of understanding between Cricket SA and the South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca)‚ Tony Irish‚ Saca’s CE‚ said he "should have some indication of progress or not on Wednesday".

Next Tuesday Irish will sit down with Saca’s executive committee‚ which comprises the president‚ JP Duminy‚ and Omphile Ramela‚ Farhaan Behardien‚ Mignon du Preez and Stephen Cook. There may be several more such meetings before the current memorandum of understanding expires at the end of April.

The process is being watched more closely than in the past in the wake of the aggressive stance taken by Thabang Moroe‚ Cricket SA’s deputy president and acting CE. "Ultimately the people that make money for cricket is Cricket SA‚ it’s not a union‚" Moroe says.

A key issue is the revenue sharing agreement in place between Cricket SA and Saca.

"That is for the board and its members to debate‚" Moroe says of the existing deal.

The good news for the players is that Moroe has not been part of Cricket SA’s delegation in the negotiations with Saca.

One of SA’s most senior professional players offered a more conciliatory view than Moroe. "It needs to be a symbiotic relationship. All the stakeholders need to play their part for the good of the game‚" he said.

