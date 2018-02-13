Proteas have plan, says Phehlukwayo

Early Indian wickets will be key for SA as they attempt to stay alive in the series when the two sides contest the fifth ODI at St George’s Park on Tuesday.

While the Proteas have kept Rohit Sharma quiet at the top of the innings with only 40 runs in the four matches so far‚ they have not had much success in working out Shikhar Dhawan and captain Virat Kohli.

The two have been superb throughout the series, with Kohli scoring 393 runs at an average of 196.5 per innings.

SA have had their chances against him but the India skipper has proved to be the difference between the sides, and his wicket will be highly sought after.

Andile Phehlukwayo says the team has a strategy to effect early dismissals in an attempt to have a go at the Indian middle order, which has yet to fire.

"Obviously they have been batting really well‚" the SA allrounder said. "It will be really nice for us to expose their middle order [early on]. At the same time we don’t really want to look too far ahead."