Proteas have plan, says Phehlukwayo
Grabbing early wickets will give SA a chance in series
Early Indian wickets will be key for SA as they attempt to stay alive in the series when the two sides contest the fifth ODI at St George’s Park on Tuesday.
While the Proteas have kept Rohit Sharma quiet at the top of the innings with only 40 runs in the four matches so far‚ they have not had much success in working out Shikhar Dhawan and captain Virat Kohli.
The two have been superb throughout the series, with Kohli scoring 393 runs at an average of 196.5 per innings.
SA have had their chances against him but the India skipper has proved to be the difference between the sides, and his wicket will be highly sought after.
Andile Phehlukwayo says the team has a strategy to effect early dismissals in an attempt to have a go at the Indian middle order, which has yet to fire.
"Obviously they have been batting really well‚" the SA allrounder said. "It will be really nice for us to expose their middle order [early on]. At the same time we don’t really want to look too far ahead."
The strapping left-hander was one of the South African heroes at the Wanderers on Saturday as the Proteas kept their hopes of squaring the series alive with a five-wicket victory in a rain-shortened affair. He clubbed 23 off only five balls as the home team cruised in with 15 balls to spare.
It was a promotion up the order that put him in the limelight and he responded in a brutal and effective manner.
"Obviously‚ the game plan changed. It was a left-hander for left-hander thing‚ so when David Miller got out‚ I had to go in and keep the combination going. I was told to look to be positive‚ watch the ball and execute my game plan‚" said the 21-year-old.
Up until the fourth ODI‚ the South Africans had struggled to come to terms with India’s wrist-spinners but an aggressive approach in Johannesburg saw them claim a rare victory over Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.
The Proteas will be after more of the same at St George’s Park on Tuesday.
"It was a game plan we had in our changeroom to be really positive and look to score against them.
"Here in PE it is obviously home conditions.
"We know the conditions very well and we train specifically for them. The guys know their individual game plans. We know we have to be really positive‚" Phehlukwayo said.
The seamer said the mood in the camp had lifted and at 3-1 down they were determined to take the series to the last match in Centurion with a win on Tuesday. "We have been training really hard. We have good momentum now from the last game. We didn’t think we were too far away from a victory.
"We have been very specific about our training and the team environment is really good.
"The set-up is really positive. We have a good fighting spirit and a good culture. It’s never down and out. We always look to fight back."
Phehlukwayo said the return of AB de Villiers had had a positive effect on the squad and even though he only scored 26‚ his presence had lifted them.
"The vibe that he brings to team and the leadership he brings is fantastic. He teaches us about batting and his contribution is always good."
Team selection will also be crucial for SA and it would not surprise if leg-spinner Imran Tahir is brought back into the starting line-up for a surface that is likely to offer some assistance.
