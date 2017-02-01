SECOND ODI
Proteas fully focused on beating Sri Lanka, says Amla
Premier Proteas batsman Hashim Amla says Russell Domingo remains fully motivated and the team has not been distracted by the fact the coach must reapply for his job when his contract ends in August.
"It hasn’t affected the coach too much. The coaching team is extremely motivated‚ which is brilliant, and they have been professional in everything they are doing‚" Amla said on Tuesday in Durban as the Proteas wrapped up preparations for the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Wednesday at Kingsmead.
"Don’t forget it is about six to seven months away [to the end of Domingo’s contract]‚ which is a long time. In-between then‚ we have many different challenges to keep our focus on."
Amla added that a thriving team culture has allowed them to remain focused on the job at hand against Sri Lanka in the remaining four ODIs and the bigger picture of planning for the ICC Champions Trophy in England in June. "The beauty of the team is that we are focused and we have a good culture. It’s about what is next for us because we understand that we are playing for a bigger cause and for our country."
Ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Sri Lanka‚ Amla said their preparations had gone very well and their mission was to increase their lead to 2-0 following a comprehensive eight-wicket victory on Sunday in Port Elizabeth.
"Preparations have been very good. Coaches and captains have tried to put structures in place for the team to succeed and it has been working very well. At the moment we are playing very good cricket‚ the team seems very well settled‚" he said.
Amla also said he was impressed by the way the batsmen had been playing over the past few months.
"At the moment‚ each guy’s batting is looking good and the line-up looks very solid.
"Quinton de Kock is one of the best‚ Faf du Plessis is in very good form‚ AB de Villiers is a legend‚ JP Duminy has been batting very well and everybody has been contributing.
"The batting line-up has been doing very well but we don’t want to look too far ahead because we know that the game changes very quickly‚" he said.
