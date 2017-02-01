Proteas fully focused on beating Sri Lanka, says Amla

Premier Proteas batsman Hashim Amla says Russell Domingo remains fully motivated and the team has not been distracted by the fact the coach must reapply for his job when his contract ends in August.

"It hasn’t affected the coach too much. The coaching team is extremely motivated‚ which is brilliant, and they have been professional in everything they are doing‚" Amla said on Tuesday in Durban as the Proteas wrapped up preparations for the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Wednesday at Kingsmead.

"Don’t forget it is about six to seven months away [to the end of Domingo’s contract]‚ which is a long time. In-between then‚ we have many different challenges to keep our focus on."

Amla added that a thriving team culture has allowed them to remain focused on the job at hand against Sri Lanka in the remaining four ODIs and the bigger picture of planning for the ICC Champions Trophy in England in June. "The beauty of the team is that we are focused and we have a good culture. It’s about what is next for us because we understand that we are playing for a bigger cause and for our country."