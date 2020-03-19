Formula One postpones May races

Formula One postponed its May showcase Monaco Grand Prix, along with Dutch and Spanish races, on Thursday as the coronavirus outbreak pushed the 2020 season start back to June at the earliest.

A joint statement by Formula One and the governing FIA said they expected the season to start “as soon as it is safe to do so after May”.

Monaco, a glamour highlight of the motor racing calendar, was scheduled for May 24. The Dutch Grand Prix, making its Formula One return for the first time in 35 years, had been due at Zandvoort on May 3 with the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya on May 10.

The statement said the postponement had been agreed with race promoters “to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains our primary concern”.