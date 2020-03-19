Sport / Other Sport

covid-19

Formula One postpones May races

Monaco’s glamour race delayed as the start of 2020 season is pushed back to June

19 March 2020 - 18:58 Alan Baldwin
Picture: REUTERS/LASZLO BALOGH
Picture: REUTERS/LASZLO BALOGH

Formula One postponed its May showcase Monaco Grand Prix, along with Dutch and Spanish races, on Thursday as the coronavirus outbreak pushed the 2020 season start back to June at the earliest.

A joint statement by Formula One and the governing FIA said they expected the season to start “as soon as it is safe to do so after May”.

Monaco, a glamour highlight of the motor racing calendar, was scheduled for May 24. The Dutch Grand Prix, making its Formula One return for the first time in 35 years, had been due at Zandvoort on May 3 with the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya on May 10.

The statement said the postponement had been agreed with race promoters “to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains our primary concern”.

It added: “The FIA and Formula One continue to work closely with affected promoters and local authorities to monitor the situation and take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates for each Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve.”

The March 15 season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne had already been cancelled and the three races after that — in Bahrain, Vietnam and China — have also been postponed, with no dates set for rescheduling.

Formula One cancelled its August break on Wednesday, bringing it forward to March and April. It plans to cram the European summer and second half of the year with as many races as possible.

The first race in June is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku on June 7.

Reuters

Safa’s Danny Jordaan stands firm on no football

SA Football Association president says matches played without fans are not effective in stopping spread of coronavirus
Sport
3 hours ago

Super Rugby’s future in doubt after Covid-19 shutdown, says John Dobson

Stormers coach says his staff fear for their job security
Sport
2 days ago

Comrades sets date for decision on 2020 down run

The staging of the event is in doubt due to the WHO declaring Covid-19 a pandemic
Sport
2 days ago

Iconic Grand National axed as sporting cull continues

Jockey Club announces news hours after UK government ramps up response to Covid-19 crisis
Sport
2 days ago

French Open among top events put on hold

Organisers postpone tennis tournament to September as soccer body Uefa delays European Championship
Sport
2 days ago

England’s Premier League extends shutdown with end-date left open

All football in England effectively suspended until further notice
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Pieter-Steph du Toit escapes leg amputation after ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Safa shuts down football for more than two weeks
Sport / Soccer
3.
Details of way forward for Super Rugby by end of ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
CSA appoints committee to deal with coronavirus ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Super Rugby’s future in doubt after Covid-19 ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

No F1 but Verstappen and Norris still find a way to race

Life / Motoring

Infected team member forces McLaren to pull out of opening Grand Prix

Sport / Other Sport

Cloud of uncertainty hangs over Australian Formula One GP

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.