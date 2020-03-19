Sport / Cricket

Australia aims to hold T20 World Cup as scheduled

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts hopeful things will return to normal by October

19 March 2020 - 15:41 Agency Staff
Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts speaks to the media during a press conference at Cricket Australia HQ on March 17, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DANIEL POCKET
Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts speaks to the media during a press conference at Cricket Australia HQ on March 17, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DANIEL POCKET

Sydney — Cricket Australia (CA) is aiming to hold the men’s Twenty20 World Cup as scheduled despite the coronavirus pandemic, but admits the situation is fluid.

The tournament is due to get under way in October at seven venues across the country with the West Indies defending their title.

Despite the rest of 2020’s Australian cricket season being cancelled this week due to spiralling virus fears, plans for the World Cup remain unchanged.

“We’re really hoping that all forms of sport can be played again in a few weeks’ or a few months’ time,” CA chief Kevin Roberts said late on Tuesday.

“None of us are experts in this situation obviously, so our hope is that we’re back in very much normal circumstances come October and November when the men’s T20 World Cup is to be played.

“And at this stage we’re planning on November 15, to have a full house at the MCG [for the final] to inspire the world through men’s cricket as the women’s cricketers did here just last week,” he added.

Australia swept to their fifth women’s T20 World Cup title on March 8, crushing India by 85 runs in front of more than 86,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Since then, a host of sports in Australia have cancelled or suspended their activities with the government banning outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people and indoor groups of more than 100.

Australia has reported more than 500 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with the increase in infections accelerating daily. There have been six deaths and airline Qantas on Thursday announced it would halt all international flights later in March.

In addition to the World Cup, Australia is due to host India and Afghanistan for Test series in 2020 with Roberts saying he hoped to announce the 2020-2021 season schedule in April as planned. But he said emergency planning for Covid-19 was the higher priority.

“We’re moving now from management of the onset of coronavirus as a critical incident, to how do we guarantee the continuity of our business and our organisation beyond that,” he said.

AFP

Joey Mongalo back‚ albeit with mini setback

Coach completes his industrial psychology degree but coronavirus puts paid to any celebration
Sport
1 hour ago

PGA Championship put off over virus fears

Organisers hope to reschedule May 14-17 tournament to later in the year
Sport
23 hours ago

Chelsea owner offers medics free hotel accommodation

Roman Abramovich to cover costs of medical staff in London who are unable to travel home
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Safa shuts down football for more than two weeks
Sport / Soccer
2.
Pieter-Steph du Toit escapes leg amputation after ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Details of way forward for Super Rugby by end of ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
CSA appoints committee to deal with coronavirus ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Super Rugby’s future in doubt after Covid-19 ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Several motoring events cancelled due to coronavirus

Life / Motoring

Sars staff on high alert over coronavirus

National

Iran temporarily frees 85,000 prisoners on coronavirus fears

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.