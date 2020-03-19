Australia aims to hold T20 World Cup as scheduled

Sydney — Cricket Australia (CA) is aiming to hold the men’s Twenty20 World Cup as scheduled despite the coronavirus pandemic, but admits the situation is fluid.

The tournament is due to get under way in October at seven venues across the country with the West Indies defending their title.

Despite the rest of 2020’s Australian cricket season being cancelled this week due to spiralling virus fears, plans for the World Cup remain unchanged.

“We’re really hoping that all forms of sport can be played again in a few weeks’ or a few months’ time,” CA chief Kevin Roberts said late on Tuesday.

“None of us are experts in this situation obviously, so our hope is that we’re back in very much normal circumstances come October and November when the men’s T20 World Cup is to be played.

“And at this stage we’re planning on November 15, to have a full house at the MCG [for the final] to inspire the world through men’s cricket as the women’s cricketers did here just last week,” he added.