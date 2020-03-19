SA golfer Victor Lange tests positive for coronavirus

Sport

Los Angeles — Unheralded SA golfer Victor Lange has tested positive for the coronavirus, says  the PGA Tour.

Lange, ranked 1,215th in the world, was diagnosed with the Covid-19 in SA after returning from an event in Mexico on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica circuit.

The PGA Tour issued a statement on Wednesday, saying  Lange had no symptoms and was expected to make a full recovery after a period in quarantine at his home in Johannesburg.

“We appreciate Victor’s prompt disclosure of his diagnosis, which allows the PGA Tour to not only alert those he may have come in contact with during his lone PGA Tour Latinoamerica start this season, but also provides an opportunity to remind fans of the critical need to follow current recommendations and mandates to protect others,” the PGA Tour said..

The golf world has been thrown into chaos by the coronavirus pandemic, with the first two Majors of 2020 — the Masters and the PGA Championship both being postponed.

AFP

