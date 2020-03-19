Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Once there was sport, the real live stuff on TV In our time of shutdown, of social isolation, even watching sport is not what it used to be BL PREMIUM

Thursday was day six or seven of unsocial isolation and things began to get a little twitchy. There was a world of sorts outside, a form of life as we once knew it was going on and we missed it.

The news has been of transmission, quarantine, hoarding and travel bans. In the US, the child president has told flat-out lies about the pandemic. In the UK, the child prime minister all but ran away from it all until he was backed into a corner.