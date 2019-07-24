Tall order for hot favourite Enable at Ascot

Star filly Enable is hot favourite for Saturday’s grade 1 King George V1 and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, but trainer John Gosden feels bookies are being ultra-cautious in quoting the five-year-old at odds of 4-6.

“It’s a tall order — she won the King George as a three-year-old getting the weight, but it’s a little different when you’re older. I think she should be more like an even-money chance,” said Gosden.

“Suddenly you have a Derby winner coming at you in Anthony van Dyck, who is also getting the weight, and the wonderful Crystal Ocean who ran a blinder in it last year and won the Prince Of Wales Stakes in good style. This race is no penalty kick,” he said.

“Enable worked under Frankie [Dettori] on Saturday and seems happy and well for what is a tall order.”

Gosden, who has also won the King George with Nathaniel (2011) and Taghrooda (2014), said Saturday’s race was “the British version of the Arc”, which Enable has won twice.

Quizzed as to plans for his top performer, Gosden said: “We’ll see how she gets on this weekend, but she could possibly drop back in distance and run in the Juddmonte International at York [August 21] and then the Arc.”

Though there are no horses of Enable’s ability running at the Vaal on Thursday, punters will be looking to champion Lyle Hewitson to cement his position at the top of the jockeys’ log and put money in their pockets.

Hewitson has eight booked rides on the nine-race card and will probably be disappointed if he does not return home with at least three winners.

The 22-year-old could start the meeting in style as his mount Enrique will know more about the game following a promising debut at Turffontein in June. The son of Soft Falling Rain, trained by Candice Dawson, may have most to fear from Muzi Yeni’s mount Rooi Tom.

Hewitson rides six horses for Sean Tarry and the pick of the sextet could be African Rock (third race), Musaytara (fourth) and Electromagnetic in the final leg of the jackpot.

Tarry appears to have found the right opportunity for African Rock to leave the maiden ranks and the son of Seventh Rock is likely to be well supported to beat Mike de Kock’s two-year-old Marmara Sea.

Musaytara, a well-bred daughter of Var, will have benefited from her recent debut behind Scarlet Tiger and looks the answer to the first leg of the Pick 6. Her stablemate Queen Of The Dance returns from a long break and may need the outing.

The Tarry-Hewitson combination teams up with Electromagnetic in the eighth race and the three-year-old hinted that a second win was close at hand when finishing third behind March To Glory at Turffontein.

Aussie-bred Powered Beauty rates a big threat with Yeni retaining the ride on the son of Fastnet Rock, while Fire And Rescue will have Gavin Lerena in the saddle for the first time.

Alec Laird, who trains Fire And Rescue, has also booked Lerena for his Irish-bred filly Boutique in the final event on the card. The four-year-old failed to justify favouritism at Turffontein in June, but in her defence that was her first outing since March.

All of Sammi Moosa, Eightfolds Lass and Yeni’s mount, Ponchielli, rate chances in this handicap over 1,600m.

Selections

1st race: (4) Enrique (12) Rooi Tom (14) Swagger Jagger (13) Segontium

2nd race: (6) Bloodline (1) Jay Bomb (3) Wilkes County (2) Strawberry Mist

3rd race: (1) African Rock (14) Marmara Sea (11) Madida (3) In For A Penny

4th race: (10) Musaytara (9) Lapland (2) Desert Kitten (1) Queen Of The Dance

5th race: (1) Gimme A Wave (2) Three Stars (4) Palace Green (5) Blonde Vision

6th race: (8) Ice Eater (6) Moshav (1) Friend Of Time (12) Snow In Seattle

7th race: (2) Fact (1) Zeal And Zest (3) Meeraas (6) French Leave

8th race: (4) Powered Beauty (1) Electromagnetic (5) Fire And Rescue (2) Feitas Flyer

9th race: (12) Eightfolds Lass (1) Boutique (2) Ponchielli (9) Sammi Moosa