Big naming rights deal for Greyville and Scottsville

Gold Circle, the racing operator in KwaZulu-Natal, and leading bookmaker Hollywoodbets have announced a ground-breaking R10m naming rights sponsorship of Greyville and Scottsville racecourses hereafter to be named the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse and Hollywoodbets Scottsville Racecourse.

Stadium sponsorship has become commonplace in other forms of sport in SA, but this represents the first deal of its kind in the SA horse racing Industry. The agreement will be in place for three years.

Gold Circle said in a statement released on Thursday: “This collaboration will encourage other bookmakers and corporate brands to get involved in sponsoring the sport of horse racing. We look forward to working together in ensuring that KZN continues to be the ultimate racing destination in SA.”

While the annual July fever starts to take a hold, Saturday’s focus moves to Kenilworth, where four feature races will be decided, including the last of three legs of the Cape Winter Series for colts and fillies.

Most members of Justin Snaith’s “A team” are competing in Durban at present, but Nexus has come through the ranks well at his home base in recent months and could step up another notch in the listed Winter Derby over 2,400m.

Helen’s Ideal, who posted a hat-trick of wins with a narrow success in April’s listed Sweet Chestnut Stakes, should make it four in a row in the listed Winter Oaks. Stoutly bred, she is likely to enjoy her first attempt at 2,400m.

The two listed races for juveniles will be hotly contested, though bookmakers seem to think Silver Operator is as good as past the post in the Langerman for colts over 1,500m. They have opened his odds in the red at 8-10, but Finding Camelot and Double Alliance will ensure he has a race on his hands.

Joey Ramsden’s Howl caught the eye on her 1,200m debut and looks ready to make major improvement in the Irridescence Stakes for fillies, where an opening call of 8-1 represents some value to weekend punters.

Kenilworth Selections, Saturday

Race 1: (2) Khopesh (7) Backgammon (1) Norfolk Pine (3) Paul Peter Rubens

Race 2: (2) Forest Field (1) Louisa May (7) Veld Flower (6) Signa Alpha

Race 3: (7) Fours A Crowd (1) Velvet Dawn (3) Alsflamingbeauty (2) Hero’s Daughter

Race 4: (6) Howl (1) Drama Queen (2) Driving Miss Daisy (5) Third Runway

Race 5: (3) Silver Operator (3) Finding Camelot (2) Double Alliance (7) Snow Report

Race 6: (1) Dynamic Diana (8) Shamrock Wind (2) Platinum Class (5) Intothelimelight

Race 7: (1) Helen’s Ideal (4) Duchess Of Bourbon (2) Star Fighter (5) Fortune Flies

Race 8: (4) Nexus (3) St Vladmir (2) Herodotus (1) Majestic Mozart

Race 9: (1) Fateful (3) Prince Oracy (2) Rockin’ Ringo (4) Black Belt