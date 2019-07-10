Sponsors rate Champions Cup as a two-horse affair

It looks like an enticing clash certain to attract a bumper crowd to Hollywoodbets Greyville racecourse: Vodacom July runner-up, Rainbow Bridge, against Mike de Kock’s progressive Irish-bred Buffalo Bill Cody in the World Sports Betting Champions Cup on July 27.

The sponsors rate it as a two-horse affair. They have Rainbow Bridge as the 15-10 favourite with Buffalo Bill Cody at 3-1. Punters can get 12-1 and better on any other runner.

Buffalo Bill Cody duly justified favouritism at Turffontein last Sunday — his sixth career win — defeating Sean Tarry’s talented three-year-old, Cirillo. The big question is whether the import can take the step up to grade 1 glory.

Then there is the question of jockey arrangements. Gavin Lerena rode Rainbow Bridge in the July but he was also in the saddle on Buffalo Bill Cody in Sunday’s sixth race at Turffontein. If he is offered the ride on both, it is going to be a tough decision.

With Hawwaam not among the entries, De Kock could also run Soqrat (12-1), who has enjoyed a successful campaign and could certainly mount a challenge.

Both the third and fourth home in the July, Twist Of Fate and Eyes Wide Open, could clash again in the Cup, while Justin Snaith has entered Oh Susanna, who found Celtic Sea a length too smart in Saturday’s Jonsson Workwear Garden Province Stakes.

World Sports Betting quote both Oh Susanna and Twist of Fate at 12-1, they offer 14-1 about Eyes Wide Open and punters can get 20-1 about Candice Dawson’s Greyville eighth race victor Infamous Fox.

Nominations have also be released for the R1,25m eLan Gold Cup for which Roy’s Had Enough — seventh in the July — heads the weights with 60kg.

If you fancy an early punt on this popular marathon event, it could pay to support Geoff Woodruff’s filly Sunshine Silk, who was noted making significant late progress to fill fifth place behind Walter Smoothie in Saturday’s Gold Vase.

Snaith’s luckless stayer Strathdon will be one of the early fancies when betting opens. The gelding had to settle for third place in Saturday’s Gold Vase.

Title-chasing jockey Anton Marcus will want to forget Saturday’s Durban July meeting in a hurry. Apart from the unfortunate scratching of Hawwaam, he had a number of other mounts with chances, including Front And Centre, Zillzaal, True To Life and Attenborough.

This quartet all failed to make it to the winner’s box. Front And Centre ran unplaced in the Garden Province Stakes, Zillzaal finished fourth behind stablemate Shenanigans in the Betting World 2200, True To Life started tote favourite for the Golden Slipper but could only finish fifth, and Attenborough was also an unplaced favourite in the second race.

It should be a different story for Marcus at the Vaal on Thursday where he has a number of promising rides, including Dublin Quays in the second race and Blue Spark in the fourth.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (1) Sarah (2) Seemyvision (4) True Charm (5) Allmyloving

2nd Race: (4) Dublin Quays (1) De La Cruz (7) Urban Rock (6) Ring Of Fire

3rd Race: (14) Scarlet Tiger (9) Musaytara (11) Paschals Samore (2) Kindavar

4th Race: (9) Blue Spark (13) On My Mind (4) Lion King (1) Left Hook

5th Race: (3) Scent Of Evening (1) Ronnie's Candy (2) Pretty Border (4) Queenie

6th Race: (9) To The Regiment (1) Zabarjad (7) Riga D’Ora (6) True Words

7th Race: (13) Dhabyaan (4) Greenwood Drive (1) Monopolize (6) Count Tassilo

8th Race: (15) Cop Shop (9) Sweet Trial (5) Baahir (13) Snow In Seattle