DA the front-runner in the race for Tshwane mayor The ANC has said working with the DA may be 'a bridge too far' and the DA has insisted it can have 'no formal coalition agreement' with the ANC

In a dramatic effort, the DA has secured enough support from opposition parties to emerge as the front-runner in the Tshwane mayoral race, ahead of council sittings in all of the country’s eight metros early next week.

The ANC continues to stand firm against the EFF’s demands, meaning the DA, with the possible support of ActionSA, the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) and smaller parties, will have a majority of the vote for mayor...