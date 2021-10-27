Opinion

CARTOON: Service delivery poser for coalitions

27 October 2021 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, October 27 2021

Hostile crowds greet David Mabuza on the campaign trail in Ekurhuleni

The deputy president faces complaints about lack of service delivery and ANC ward candidate selection processes
10 hours ago

Turnout will be critical for Western Cape election outcome

A 10% drop in a ward could have a devastating effect on the Cape Town proportional representation ballot, DA says
11 hours ago

Coalitions are unstable and undesirable, Mbalula says

Elections head labels possibility ‘not desirable’, but expressing the ‘will of the people’
1 week ago

Many kings vying for Nelson Mandela Bay crown

Nelson Mandela Bay is an impossible race to call
2 weeks ago

DA’s grip on Western Cape likely to be weakened in polls

Proliferation of small parties is expected to lead to an up to 10% drop in support for the party in the province
1 month ago

Ramaphosa promises service delivery to Cape Town voters

ANC president promises to build a new house within weeks for an old lady who has lived for 40 years in a ramshackle structure
5 days ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.