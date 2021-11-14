Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Clock ticking on municipal coalitions Many surprises could be in store as parties are staking out who they can negotiate with while weighing up the dynamics of municipalities B L Premium

The clock is ticking for political parties to find each other on possible coalitions to govern about 70 hung municipalities around the country.

By November 23 all municipal councils should be constituted as required by the constitution. All councils should be fully constituted 14 business days after the official local government election result is announced. If any of the 278 municipalities around the country do not constitute a council in the stipulated time, that municipality opens the door to being placed under provincial administration pending a rerun of the vote. ..