Political party campaigning reaches crescendo ahead of election day
SA's main political parties hold final rallies ahead of May 29 polls
26 May 2024 - 18:36
Campaigning for the May 29 polls reached a peak this weekend as various political parties held their final rallies before voters cast their ballots on Wednesday.
The ANC is expected to win the largest share of the vote but it may lose its majority, according to various credible polls, which predict the party to fall below 50%. Opposition parties are hedging their bets on the ANC losing its majority to compel the governing party to form a coalition at national level, a situation which the ANC wants to avoid. ..
