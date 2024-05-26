POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Parties in last-ditch bid to woo 28-million voters
About 42% of registered voters are under the age of 34, almost double the percentage a decade ago
26 May 2024 - 18:11
Millions of South Africans are set to go to the polls on Wednesday in what has been described as the most crucial election since 1994.
The ANC is widely expected to lose its electoral majority because of the electorate is growing disillusioned with its underperformance in government...
