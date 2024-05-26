Cyril Ramaphosa ropes in SABC in last-ditch election pitch
Electoral analyst says the speech was a clear abuse of state resources
26 May 2024 - 22:00
UPDATED 26 May 2024 - 23:17
In an unprecedented move on the eve of a general election, and with his party facing the loss of its majority for the first time, President Cyril Ramaphosa used the public broadcaster on Sunday night to trumpet the ANC’s achievements in office in the past five years.
After addressing the importance of this week’s election and dealing with some related security concerns, Ramaphosa spent the rest of his 30-minute address on the government’s successes — from its handling of Covid-19 to tackling corruption and gender-based violence and the signing into law of the National Health Insurance Bill...
