Zuma’s bid to prosecute Ramaphosa postponed to August 6
Former president’s councel Dali Mpofu granted request so as to allow appeal process to be completed
11 April 2024 - 17:02
Former president Jacob Zuma’s bid to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa was postponed to August 6 to allow the appeal processes to be completed.
Zuma alleges Ramaphosa was an accessory to the alleged “leaking” of what Zuma has described as confidential medical information. Zuma alleged in 2021 that Billy Downer, the prosecutor in the arms deal criminal trial in which Zuma is a co-accused, disclosed a doctor’s note to journalist Karyn Maughan in an alleged breach of prosecuting legislation...
