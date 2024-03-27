Politics

WATCH: IEC seeks foreign help with voting abroad

Business Day TV talks to IEC deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery

27 March 2024 - 15:58
by Business Day TV
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL

Business Day TV spoke to the Election Commission of SA’s (IEC’s) deputy chief electoral officer, Mawethu Mosery, about the IEC’s plans to help South Africans living abroad to vote in the national elections remotely.

