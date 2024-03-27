Local currency moves off worst levels of the day against dollar
Loss of billions in personal investments due to FTX failure is not just a story of corporate mismanagement
Directive by minister and Road Accident Fund overreaches their powers, court finds
Business Day TV talks to IEC deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery
Group concludes several strategic corporate actions, and says it is confident these relationships will deliver enhanced growth
Money policy committee expects headline inflation to come down to its 4.5% target only at the end of 2025
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Eerik Oja, CEO and co-founder of car subscription service Planet42
Political newcomer thanks President Macky Sall and other candidates for recognising his win ahead of official results
Team’s poor tour at the start of the URC continues to put them on the back foot
It's got a spring in its step and a shouty image
Business Day TV spoke to the Election Commission of SA’s (IEC’s) deputy chief electoral officer, Mawethu Mosery, about the IEC’s plans to help South Africans living abroad to vote in the national elections remotely.
WATCH: IEC seeks foreign help with voting abroad
