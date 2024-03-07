Politics

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Young and dodgy on the ANC list

Business Day TV talks to Natasha Marrian, acting editor at Financial Mail

07 March 2024 - 17:14
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa dances during the party’s recent election manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
The Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian characterises the ANC’s national election candidate list as the young and the dodgy. Business Day TV speaks to her for more detail.

