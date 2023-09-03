SAM MKOKELI: Will the new-look energy plan be worth the (long) wait?
The Integrated Resource Plan was last updated in 2019 and South Africa awaits its reiteration with bated breath
03 September 2023 - 07:30
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe will miss the Africa Down Under conference in Australia from September 6-8. He will instead be presenting the latest version of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) to the cabinet, he said on the sidelines of a conference in Sandton this week.
The IRP was last updated in 2019. Back then, Mantashe was a relatively freshly minted minister who had just transitioned from running the ANC at Luthuli House. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.