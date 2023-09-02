Ramaphosa on why South Africans should continue to vote for the ANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC has a good story to tell, arguing the ruling party has worked to ensure that SA is a better place than it was during apartheid.
Speaking at a media engagement as part of the party's manifesto review ahead of the 2024 general elections, Ramaphosa said there was evidence that his party remained committed to a developing the state.
This included access to electricity — with an end to load-shedding being in sight — some passenger rail services coming back online and the provision of school nutrition.
“I know people never want to be blamed. It is reflecting on the damage apartheid did and apartheid continues to cast its shadow on our future trajectory. We cannot run away from it. Just like in America, they are saying the past (slavery) does cast a shadow on African Americans (today)” Ramaphosa said.
On the scourge of corruption and cleaning up state capture, Ramaphosa said he was committed to reform.
“Work is under way; It is not like people are sitting back. We have committed that having spent more than a billion rand [on the state Capture Inquiry] and having spent considerable time going through the evidence, we will implement the recommendations of thecommission.
“I know the people want to see scalps... I have often said there are processes that have to be followed,” Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa, meanwhile, also spoke about the building fire in the Johannesburg CBD which left more than 70 people, including children, dead. He said it had served as a “wake up call” for government.
“I am told that is a [City of Johannesburg]-owned building... The building is so old and parts of it is not safe and local government sought to take people out, but it was stopped by some NGOs [which went to court]”
Ramaphosa added that SA had become a deeply litigious society and suggested that was hampering progress.
“In some cases we have swung the pendulum to much in the way of red tape and restrictions that impedes us from doing good by our people. I have directed ministers to look at unnecessary laws. Human rights are sacrosanct but laws that impede need to be revised,” Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa on why South Africans should continue to vote for the ANC
The ANC President was addressing a media gathering as part of the party's review of its manifesto ahead of the 2024 general elections
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC has a good story to tell, arguing the ruling party has worked to ensure that SA is a better place than it was during apartheid.
Speaking at a media engagement as part of the party's manifesto review ahead of the 2024 general elections, Ramaphosa said there was evidence that his party remained committed to a developing the state.
This included access to electricity — with an end to load-shedding being in sight — some passenger rail services coming back online and the provision of school nutrition.
“I know people never want to be blamed. It is reflecting on the damage apartheid did and apartheid continues to cast its shadow on our future trajectory. We cannot run away from it. Just like in America, they are saying the past (slavery) does cast a shadow on African Americans (today)” Ramaphosa said.
On the scourge of corruption and cleaning up state capture, Ramaphosa said he was committed to reform.
“Work is under way; It is not like people are sitting back. We have committed that having spent more than a billion rand [on the state Capture Inquiry] and having spent considerable time going through the evidence, we will implement the recommendations of thecommission.
“I know the people want to see scalps... I have often said there are processes that have to be followed,” Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa, meanwhile, also spoke about the building fire in the Johannesburg CBD which left more than 70 people, including children, dead. He said it had served as a “wake up call” for government.
“I am told that is a [City of Johannesburg]-owned building... The building is so old and parts of it is not safe and local government sought to take people out, but it was stopped by some NGOs [which went to court]”
Ramaphosa added that SA had become a deeply litigious society and suggested that was hampering progress.
“In some cases we have swung the pendulum to much in the way of red tape and restrictions that impedes us from doing good by our people. I have directed ministers to look at unnecessary laws. Human rights are sacrosanct but laws that impede need to be revised,” Ramaphosa said.
omarjeeh@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Ramaphosa on why South Africans should continue to vote for the ANC
JONNY STEINBERG: EFF support is not coming from the poor
WATCH: DA calls for dissolution of Joburg metro council
DA must look beyond its narrow interests, ActionSA says
Mpho Phalatse quits as DA councillor to return to medical career
Related Articles
Cadre deployment would kill Treasury, says Godongwana
National Assembly votes on public protector’s fate
EDITORIAL: More accountants, please