Opinion / Columnists

JONNY STEINBERG: Years from now, the nasty parties will hold us to ransom

BL Premium
29 September 2022 - 13:30

What will SA columnists be writing about 15 years from now? On one level it is a ridiculous question; the only constant about the future is that it surprises almost everyone. On the other hand, the words I am writing now will have an audience of zero 15 years hence, so what is there to lose?

I would hazard a guess that two things SA columnists will not be talking about nearly as much as they are now are the inner workings of the ANC and the state of electricity generation. We will care less about the ANC because it will no longer win majorities, neither at national level nor in any of the metros...

