PODCAST: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s hiding to nothing

07 March 2023 - 09:30

Peter Bruce despairs of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s late night reshuffle in this latest edition of Podcasts from the Edge.

The new electricity minister, Prof Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, was just down the corridor running Ramaphosa’s infrastructure programme. If the Electricity State of Disaster he announced a month ago was so urgent why has he not had his man on the job already?

Sadly, Ramokgopa is a thoughtful and rather ponderous academic with little record of success in action. Energy minister Gwede Mantashe said when Ramaphosa first mentioned the new ministry that its occupant would be a “project manager”.

He meant it as an insult and now sandwiched between two heavyweights like Mantashe and Pravin Gordhan at public enterprises, the new minister is going to have a very hard time making anything happen without their permission.​

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa named as the new Mr Fixit

Ramaphosa announces Ramokgopa as minister for electricity and Paul Mashatile as SA’s new deputy president among changes
13 hours ago

SAM MKOKELI: Two thankless jobs made impossible by political disarray

There will be no economic wins until the government replaces politicking with planning, writes Sam Mkokeli
1 week ago

PODCAST: The writing on the wall...

Until the dam breaks and a name is attached to the cartels hollowing out Eskom, the country is on a precipice, says Peter Bruce
6 days ago

PODCAST: Absolute ‘zero chance’ of ending load-shedding anytime soon

There is “almost zero chance” Eskom or another intervening authority, can end load-shedding in SA any time in the next two years, one of SA’s leading ...
1 week ago

PODCAST: Eskom’s impossible task

Energy analyst Chris Yelland tells Peter Bruce that it is going to take something special for Eskom to meet the exacting deadlines it has set itself ...
1 month ago
