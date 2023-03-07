PODCAST: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s hiding to nothing

A horrible interim performance and rising debt have clearly spooked the market — but the faithful say KAP could be a new Bidvest in the making
State incentives are key in persuading consumers to stop buying ICE vehicles — but the local industry is still waiting for policy direction from the government
Sandwiched between two heavyweights like Gwede Mantashe and Pravin Gordhan, the new minister is going to have a very hard time making anything happen without their permission
The FATF decision to greylist was both expected and entirely preventable. Years of government inaction will now count against South Africans, as the cost of capital rises, funding dries up, trade ...
Norman Catherine’s take on the gangster state features in a new exhibition, his first solo show in 10 years
Peter Bruce despairs of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s late night reshuffle in this latest edition of Podcasts from the Edge.
The new electricity minister, Prof Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, was just down the corridor running Ramaphosa’s infrastructure programme. If the Electricity State of Disaster he announced a month ago was so urgent why has he not had his man on the job already?
Sadly, Ramokgopa is a thoughtful and rather ponderous academic with little record of success in action. Energy minister Gwede Mantashe said when Ramaphosa first mentioned the new ministry that its occupant would be a “project manager”.
He meant it as an insult and now sandwiched between two heavyweights like Mantashe and Pravin Gordhan at public enterprises, the new minister is going to have a very hard time making anything happen without their permission.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Google Podcasts| Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
PODCAST: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s hiding to nothing
Peter Bruce despairs of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s late night reshuffle in this latest edition of Podcasts from the Edge.
The new electricity minister, Prof Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, was just down the corridor running Ramaphosa’s infrastructure programme. If the Electricity State of Disaster he announced a month ago was so urgent why has he not had his man on the job already?
Sadly, Ramokgopa is a thoughtful and rather ponderous academic with little record of success in action. Energy minister Gwede Mantashe said when Ramaphosa first mentioned the new ministry that its occupant would be a “project manager”.
He meant it as an insult and now sandwiched between two heavyweights like Mantashe and Pravin Gordhan at public enterprises, the new minister is going to have a very hard time making anything happen without their permission.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Google Podcasts| Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa named as the new Mr Fixit
SAM MKOKELI: Two thankless jobs made impossible by political disarray
PODCAST: The writing on the wall...
PODCAST: Absolute ‘zero chance’ of ending load-shedding anytime soon
PODCAST: Eskom’s impossible task
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Energy crisis: Banks’ solar loans bonanza
READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa names new national executive
Energy state of disaster will not bypass environment laws, says Creecy
ALEXANDER PARKER: Business Day will not be anyone’s tool
ISMAIL MOMONIAT: No sleight of hand, the Budget is transparent on Eskom debt ...
Alan Winde has big power plans for Western Cape, after De Ruyter’s warning
Forensic report confirms ‘deliberate, premeditated’ sabotage at Tutuka
DAVID SHAPIRO: SA will never be saved by those who have brought it to its knees
ISAAH MHLANGA: The treatment of Eskom’s debt was always going to be complex
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.