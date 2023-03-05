Ramaphosa set to announce cabinet reshuffle at 7pm on Monday

US Fed officials, however, are sticking to their hawkish rhetoric that interest rates will need to increase further and this remains a headache for the markets
Even as online and in-store shopping comes into balance, the discount sector looks best placed
Outage caused by high-voltage power transmission line fault, Kenya Power says
A cabinet shuffle has been widely expected since Ramaphosa was re-elected leader of the ANC in December
As constrained consumers tighten their belts, grocery retailers are stocking their aisles with products to compete with Clicks and DisChem
SA GDP grew 1.7% in the first quarter, downwardly revised from 1.9%. The economy contracted 0.7% in the second quarter and grew 1.6% in the third quarter
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Iran says it will allow the reinstallation of monitoring equipment, but will not allow inspectors
Kaizer Chiefs defender scores winner against Richards Bay and is man of the match
We asked a few of the country’s top chefs for their most coveted ingredients, from exotic produce to local luxuries. Here are their picks
President Cyril Ramaphosa will finally announce his much-anticipated new cabinet at 7pm on Monday, his spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said on Sunday.
This followed extensive comment on social media about the fact that Ramaphosa did not announce a new cabinet as it was rumoured he would do on Thursday evening due to a common cold, but was able to attend a private dinner on Friday night before the Ankole cattle auction at his Phala Phala estate in Limpopo...
