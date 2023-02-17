Both benchmarks are heading for a weekly decline of more than 3%
Friday, February 17 2023
‘Some companies have asked us if it is still safe to engage with SA for business, because they fear possible consequences,’ a European ambassador say
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
The markets in which the private health insurer operates were affected by macroeconomic volatility and central bank rate hikes
SA should do more to decarbonise and rev up carbon prices at home, says economist
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
German trade union Verdi announced the strike on Wednesday after it said collective bargaining efforts had made little progress
Noel Le Graet, 81, says in an apology they do not reflect his true thoughts on the football legend
Calls for a sexing down of pop culture are coming from a generation raised on easily accessible and proliferate internet pornography
SA’s high crime rate continued its inexorable rise with the number of murders increasing 10% (696) to 7,585 in the quarter to end-December.
This translates to 12.4 murders per 100,000 of the population, while for attempted murder the number is 11.5 with the total number of attempted murder cases — 7,016 — marking an increase of 1,371 in the quarter. The top five police stations where murder was reported are in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal...
Murders and violent crime on the rise in SA again
An alarming escalation in mass killings points to a complete failure of crime intelligence to pre-empt these incidents
