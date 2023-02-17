National

Murders and violent crime on the rise in SA again

An alarming escalation in mass killings points to a complete failure of crime intelligence to pre-empt these incidents

17 February 2023 - 10:51 Linda Ensor
UPDATED 17 February 2023 - 11:53

SA’s high crime rate continued its inexorable rise with the number of murders increasing 10% (696) to 7,585 in the quarter to end-December.

This translates to 12.4 murders per 100,000 of the population, while for attempted murder the number is 11.5 with the total number of attempted murder cases — 7,016 — marking an increase of 1,371 in the quarter. The top five police stations where murder was reported are in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal...

