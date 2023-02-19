The rand recovered some ground after falling to its weakest level against the dollar since early November earlier in the week
There is a simpler way than the ‘two pot’ system to allow emergency access to funds while discouraging it: tax
South African holders of offshore accounts will automatically be considered higher risk clients
Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget
It’s unclear if users want to pay for services that have always been free, but subscription package offers ‘increased visibility’
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Former president’s reinstatement means his campaign can buy ads again on the social media platform that could help boost his flagging 2024 White House comeback bid
The striker extended his superb run of form by netting a goal in each half of his side’s 3-0 Premier League win to extend his scoring streak to five games
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is engaging in one of the most sinister and under-researched forms of prejudice
SA’s murder rate continues to soar, with 7,555 killings taking place in the third quarter of 2022/2023 — 10% more than in the previous third quarter.
If this trend continues the 2022/2023 figure will outstrip the 25,181 murders in the previous financial year with the total for the first three quarters coming in at 20,983, an average quarterly increase of 11.7% for the first nine months of the year...
Expert blames surge in murders on lack of political leadership
Institute for Security Studies says police cannot muster skills and expertise to solve the 25,000 murders in 2022
