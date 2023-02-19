National

Expert blames surge in murders on lack of political leadership

Institute for Security Studies says police cannot muster skills and expertise to solve the 25,000 murders in 2022

BL Premium
19 February 2023 - 17:28 Linda Ensor

SA’s murder rate continues to soar, with 7,555 killings taking place in the third quarter of 2022/2023 — 10% more than in the previous third quarter.

If this trend continues the 2022/2023 figure will outstrip the 25,181 murders in the previous financial year with the total for the first three quarters coming in at 20,983, an average quarterly increase of 11.7% for the first nine months of the year...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.