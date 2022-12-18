Youth leader blames Women’s League for male-dominated ANC leadership

Russia’s RTS index has fallen 35% this year and the MOEX Russia index, priced in roubles, has plummeted 44%
A clear gap has emerged for finance’s role in the transition to a low carbon economy
Sizophila Mkhize says the ANCWL pits women against each other, while supporting men for the highest positions
French accounting firm deals a major blow to an industry seeking to shore up confidence in the wake of FTX’s collapse
‘It’s our nature, we seem quite chaotic,’ he said tongue in cheek
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Thirty-two people were injured in the accident, says Taliban
Tens of thousands of soccer fans wearing French and Argentinian colours watch World Cup final at Doha’s Lusail Stadium
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
ANC youth leader Sizophila Mkhize blames the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) for the paucity of women in influential party positions.
Mkhize spoke on the sidelines of the ANC’s highly contested 55th national elective conference on Sunday. “The enemy of women is women,” said Mkhize.
This follows an upset on Saturday night over nominations for the first deputy-secretary position.
Nomvula Mokonyane, who initially appeared to be running uncontested for the position, faced a challenge after delegates from the Northern Cape nominated Tina Joemat-Pettersson from the floor. Joemat-Pettersson’s nomination was supported by the Eastern Cape and Western Cape, allowing her to reach the required threshold of 1,109 nominations to make it to the ballot.
While the nomination of Joemat-Pettersson is in line with the party’s democratic contestation values, Mkhize claimed these developments were a ploy — emanating from the women’s league — to pit women against each other.
"Us as a generation of young women, we are going to learn nothing from them." ANC Youth League leader and KZN PEC member Sizophila Mkhize's criticism of the Woman's League#ANCNC55 pic.twitter.com/rRvbpS76AY— Zimasa Matiwane (@ZimasaMatiwane) December 18, 2022
"Us as a generation of young women, we are going to learn nothing from them." ANC Youth League leader and KZN PEC member Sizophila Mkhize's criticism of the Woman's League#ANCNC55 pic.twitter.com/rRvbpS76AY
“Nomvula is a member of the women’s league that has been fighting for women’s struggles. She comes in, but the women’s league national task team fundraises a woman to contest another woman,” Mkhize claimed.
The youth leader insisted that while the women’s league structure is unelected, they should carry the banner of women higher than that of men.
“The women’s league was supposed to put the woman’s struggle forward. Instead they pit women against each other. Women are going to be separated, others will be voting for Nomvula, others will be voting for Tina — [that] is the making of the women’s league,” she said.
Mkhize’s criticism of the women’s league extended to other positions. She believes the structure should have thrown its weight behind women for the top positions too.
“There were four candidates for the position of president before we came to Nasrec. There were Lindiwe Sisulu and Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma — women. There was Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize — men. The women’s league chose a male.
“As much as it is an interim structure they must understand the plight of women [their constituency],” she added.
Mkhize emphasised her disappointment with the league’s decisions: “Us as a generation of young women, we are going to learn nothing from them.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Youth leader blames Women’s League for male-dominated ANC leadership
Sizophila Mkhize says the ANCWL pits women against each other, while supporting men for the highest positions
ANC youth leader Sizophila Mkhize blames the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) for the paucity of women in influential party positions.
Mkhize spoke on the sidelines of the ANC’s highly contested 55th national elective conference on Sunday. “The enemy of women is women,” said Mkhize.
This follows an upset on Saturday night over nominations for the first deputy-secretary position.
Nomvula Mokonyane, who initially appeared to be running uncontested for the position, faced a challenge after delegates from the Northern Cape nominated Tina Joemat-Pettersson from the floor. Joemat-Pettersson’s nomination was supported by the Eastern Cape and Western Cape, allowing her to reach the required threshold of 1,109 nominations to make it to the ballot.
While the nomination of Joemat-Pettersson is in line with the party’s democratic contestation values, Mkhize claimed these developments were a ploy — emanating from the women’s league — to pit women against each other.
“Nomvula is a member of the women’s league that has been fighting for women’s struggles. She comes in, but the women’s league national task team fundraises a woman to contest another woman,” Mkhize claimed.
The youth leader insisted that while the women’s league structure is unelected, they should carry the banner of women higher than that of men.
“The women’s league was supposed to put the woman’s struggle forward. Instead they pit women against each other. Women are going to be separated, others will be voting for Nomvula, others will be voting for Tina — [that] is the making of the women’s league,” she said.
Mkhize’s criticism of the women’s league extended to other positions. She believes the structure should have thrown its weight behind women for the top positions too.
“There were four candidates for the position of president before we came to Nasrec. There were Lindiwe Sisulu and Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma — women. There was Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize — men. The women’s league chose a male.
“As much as it is an interim structure they must understand the plight of women [their constituency],” she added.
Mkhize emphasised her disappointment with the league’s decisions: “Us as a generation of young women, we are going to learn nothing from them.”
ANC Women’s League co-ordinator slams critics
TOM EATON: ANC can breathe easy as Dlamini opts to stay in the fold
How the ANC elective conference undermines SA’s constitution
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ANC Women’s League co-ordinator slams critics
TOM EATON: ANC can breathe easy as Dlamini opts to stay in the fold
How the ANC elective conference undermines SA’s constitution
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.