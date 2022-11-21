Fears of stricter lockdowns in China amid a record daily spike in Covid-19 cases weighed on markets
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says the state is moving to boost strategic fuel stocks by ensuring third parties have improved access to storage facilities.
With global fuel prices hitting record highs in recent months, the government has been under pressure to use more of the country’s strategic stocks to cushion hard-hit consumers. But this means the security of supply could be threatened in the case of an emergency. The reserves are maintained for such instances brought about by disruption in global oil markets...
SA aims to boost third-party access to fuel storage facilities
Mantashe says the SFF has bought an additional primary depot in Cape Town that will provide open access to third parties to store their fuels
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says the state is moving to boost strategic fuel stocks by ensuring third parties have improved access to storage facilities.
