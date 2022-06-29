Politics ANC Free State wants to postpone provincial elective conference Branches and regions unable to appoint leaders amid infighting between loyalists of Ace Magashule and the province’s interim leadership B L Premium

The ANC’s interim leadership in the Free State is seeking to postpone the province’s elective conference to September as infighting has stymied the convening of branch and regional meetings and the election of leaders.

The factional battles are between loyalists of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and the interim political committee (IPC), led by Free State co-operative governance MEC Mxolisi Dukwana and IPC co-ordinator Paseka Nompondo...