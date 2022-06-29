ANC Free State wants to postpone provincial elective conference
Branches and regions unable to appoint leaders amid infighting between loyalists of Ace Magashule and the province’s interim leadership
29 June 2022 - 16:49
The ANC’s interim leadership in the Free State is seeking to postpone the province’s elective conference to September as infighting has stymied the convening of branch and regional meetings and the election of leaders.
The factional battles are between loyalists of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and the interim political committee (IPC), led by Free State co-operative governance MEC Mxolisi Dukwana and IPC co-ordinator Paseka Nompondo...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now