Politics Zweli Mkhize's political ambitions fade as Hawks pursue criminal charges Any criminal charges brought against former health minister are likely to derail his ambitions of being elected to the ANC's top six in December

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s bid to compete in active politics and vie for a leadership position at the ANC’s elective conference in December has been dealt a blow, with law enforcement authorities in the late stages of an investigation that could lead to criminal charges.

Mkhize resigned in August 2021, just hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled his cabinet, having been under pressure over a R150m government contract irregularly awarded to Digital Vibes, a communications company linked to his associates, from which family members are said to have benefited...