Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: A busy week for MPs before the December recess B L Premium

The new mayors elected last week are expected to announce the members of their mayoral committees this week. The executive in hung municipalities will probably consist of people from a mix of parties, especially in places where the majority party (the ANC or DA) had to make deals with smaller parties to gain the mayoral seat.

Parliament will move towards the finalisation of its business before MPs head home in 10 days for the December/January recess...